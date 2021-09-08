Indy Style

Carmel first responders to hold 9/11 Ceremony of Remembrance

This year marks the 20th anniversary of the tragedy that changed our lives forever. We remember the countless acts of bravery, sacrifice, humanity, and patriotism that followed the devastation.

Tim Griffin of the Carmel Fire Department joined us to share about the upcoming 9/11 Ceremony of Remembrance at the Carmel Clay Veterans Memorial.

He invites you to join us in honoring our fallen brothers and sisters who lost their lives from the 9/11 terrorist attacks against the United States.

He says, now more than ever, it is important that we remember the way we as a nation in the days, weeks and months following those horrific attacks, came together as a country.

Event details

September 11, 2021

Carmel Clay Veterans Memorial

768 3rd Ave SW

Carmel, IN 46032

Program starts promptly at 8:46am

Carmel Farmer’s Market will be paused so all vendors and market-goers can join.