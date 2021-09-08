Indy Style

Carmel first responders to hold 9/11 Ceremony of Remembrance

by: Tierra Carpenter
Posted: / Updated:

This year marks the 20th anniversary of the tragedy that changed our lives forever. We remember the countless acts of bravery, sacrifice, humanity, and patriotism that followed the devastation.   

Tim Griffin of the Carmel Fire Department joined us to share about the upcoming 9/11 Ceremony of Remembrance at the Carmel Clay Veterans Memorial.

He invites you to join us in honoring our fallen brothers and sisters who lost their lives from the 9/11 terrorist attacks against the United States. 

He says, now more than ever, it is important that we remember the way we as a nation in the days, weeks and months following those horrific attacks, came together as a country. 

Event details

September 11, 2021

Carmel Clay Veterans Memorial 

768 3rd Ave SW

Carmel, IN 46032

Program starts promptly at 8:46am

Carmel Farmer’s Market will be paused so all vendors and market-goers can join. 

© 2021 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Bee Corp furthers pilot testing of hive tech

Inside INdiana Business /

Indiana BMV closes 11 branches due to COVID surge among wo

Coronavirus /

USDA: More children faced food insecurity in 2020 during pandemic

National /

Quick weeknight meal recipes

Indy Style /


 
Copyright 2021 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.
Pixel Image