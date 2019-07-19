Celebrate National Ice Cream Day with these Alcohol-Ice Cream Pairings

Adults are screaming for this kind of ice cream!

As part of National Ice Cream Day on Sunday, Vino Mobile Bar’s Jenn Kampmeier shares ice cream pairings with WINE!

Pairing Ice Cream with Wine

Strawberry or Peach + White

Vanilla + Prosecco

Chocolate Peanut Butter + Red

Butter Pecan + Chardonnay

Salted Carmel + Chardonnay

Mint Chocolate Chip + Moscato

