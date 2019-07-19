Celebrate National Ice Cream Day with these Alcohol-Ice Cream Pairings

Adults are screaming for this kind of ice cream!
As part of National Ice Cream Day on Sunday, Vino Mobile Bar’s Jenn Kampmeier shares ice cream pairings with WINE!
Pairing Ice Cream with Wine
Strawberry or Peach + White
Vanilla + Prosecco
Chocolate Peanut Butter + Red
Butter Pecan + Chardonnay
Salted Carmel + Chardonnay
Mint Chocolate Chip + Moscato
Vino Mobile Bar: The very first wine truck in the USA. FB: vinomobilebar
Brics Ice Cream Shop: BRICS is an independently owned and operated ice cream shop located in Broad Ripple directly on the Monon Trail.
BRICS: Broad Ripple Ice Cream Station
Nine years in business
There are always 24 permanent flavors and 12 rotating flavors.
Social Media: https://www.facebook.com/BRICSindy/
To learn more, visit www.vinomobilebar.com or www.bricsindy.com.