Charities race for prize money in unique road rally

Local charities are driving their way to fundraising success! It’s all part of the Woodard Van Riper Family Foundation Charity Road Rally, in which 12 charities come together in a competitive and social setting, and every charity who participates receives a donation.

TJ Woodard, Woodard Van Riper Family Foundation Charity Road Rally, Andra (Annie) C. Martinez, VP Communications & Development, Children’s Bureau, and Sharon Pierce, President & CEO, The Villages of Indiana, Inc.

Andra C. Martinez

VP Communications & Development – Children’s Bureau

2019 2nd place winner $10,000 Sharon Pierce

President & CEO of The Villages of Indiana, Inc.

2019 3rd place winner $7,500

$57,000 Dollars Awarded By The Woodard Van Riper Family Foundation

Leave it to auto enthusiast, Stutz Factory owner, artist and community philanthropist Turner Woodard to create a unique and exciting way for local charities to raise money.

2019 Participating charities: College Mentor for Kids, Heartland Film Festival, IMPD Mounted Horse Patrol, Indy Humane, Indiana Landmarks, Keep Indianapolis Beautiful, WFYI, National Junior Tennis League, The Villages, Christel House, Children’s Bureau and A Little Help.

For those new to road rallys, it’s a fun-filled, adventurous, scenic drive with a purpose! Rallys don’t involve speed and teams can compete in regular passenger cars. They really only need some directions, a watch, a pencil, paper and a keen sense of awareness! Each car has a driver and navigator. The winner is determined by the most correct answers completed in the lenient designated timeframe.

This year’s event was Saturday, October 5th. It started at 10am at The Stutz Factory in downtown Indianapolis, rallied to a lunch stop at King Dough Pizza in Bloomington and finished with an awards dinner at Wasatch Lake Retreat in Poland, Indiana, all while meandering through the Indiana country side following clues and looking for signs and landmarks to answer specific questions for points.

The family foundation is truly a family affair with Diann Woodard, TJ Woodard, Whitney Woodard, Taylor Woodard and extended family all lending a hand to make sure everyone feels welcome.

The rally encourages charity staff members, donors and their board of directors to work together as teams and get to know each other better by creatively solving a driving, road sign quest.

The event and it’s donations are designed to help local charities make a difference in our local community.

Woodard Van Riper Family Foundation Mission Statement:

Establish an event around which our family may proactively get involved with charities we wish to support. Create an event fostering interaction between Foundation members and charities to better understand their missions, needs and to get to know their members. Create an event that brings our family together for the benefit of others. Help charities get to know one another in a competitive and social setting.

At The Villages, we fight for every child’s right to a safe, permanent, and nurturing home. Through our foster, adoption, and community services, we help strengthen families throughout Indiana while embracing the dignity and diversity of everyone we serve. We are the state’s largest not-for-profit child and family services agency, serving more than 3,000 children and their families every single day.

Children’s Bureau, Inc. is a private nonprofit that has served children and families since 1851 and we’re here because many families need help to overcome the challenges that sometimes lead to unhealthy behaviors and threaten a child’s well-being. We offer an array of human services to Indiana children and families. Guided by our vision of a healthy family for every child, highly-trained case managers identify and address issues that tear families apart.

To learn more, visit https://www.turnerwoodard.com/2019-road-rally.php.

