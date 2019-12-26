Chef makes “almost homemade” chicken noodle soup

It’s that time of year, where a bowl of soup really hits the spot, whether you need a quick weeknight meal and or your little one is sick.

You can whip up this “almost homemade” chicken noodle soup in a matter of minutes!

Ingredients:

1 quart of your favorite chicken stock or broth

¼ teaspoon dried Oregano

¼ teaspoon dried Thyme

1 cup of frozen mixed vegetables

1 cup cooked diced chicken

1 large handful of Rise ‘n Roll Medium Egg Noodles

salt and pepper

Bring the stock to a boil in a sauce pan. Season with dry herbs. Add the frozen vegetables and diced chicken and bring the broth back to a boil. Add a large handful of Rise ‘n Roll Medium Egg Noodles and return to a boil. Simmer for about 5 minutes or until the noodles are tender to your liking. Season with Salt and pepper to taste and enjoy!

BACKGROUND – Founded by an Amish family in 2001, Rise’n Roll is best known for its Cinnamon Caramel donuts, among many other flavors, as well as cookies, pies, cinnamon rolls and breads, and a host of Amish country retail items – including cheeses, cheese balls and toffee crunch candy. In addition, Rise’n Roll offers a variety of traditional Amish jarred items including spreads, jams and jellies.