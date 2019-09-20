Chef shares Oktoberfest favorites from Cunningham Restaurant Group

INDIANAPOLIS – Fall is a terrific time of year filled with fun activities and delicious foods.

Some of those foods fall -type food will available as the Cunningham Resturant Group celebrates Oktoberfest.

Chef Carl Chambers, the executive chef of Cunningham Resturant Group, stopped by Indy Style on Friday.

He showed off some of the delicious dishes that can be sampled during the group’s Oktoberfest celebration.

To watch both segments, click on the videos.

For more information on the Cunningham Restaurant Group, click here.

Segment sponsored by: Cunningham Resturant Group