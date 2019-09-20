Chef shares Oktoberfest favorites from Cunningham Restaurant Group

Indy Style

by: Staff Reports

Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS – Fall is a terrific time of year filled with fun activities and delicious foods.

Some of those foods fall -type food will available as the Cunningham Resturant Group celebrates Oktoberfest.

Chef Carl Chambers, the executive chef of Cunningham Resturant Group, stopped by Indy Style on Friday.

He showed off some of the delicious dishes that can be sampled during the group’s Oktoberfest celebration.

To watch both segments, click on the videos.

For more information on the Cunningham Restaurant Group, click here.

Segment sponsored by: Cunningham Resturant Group

© 2019 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

Share this story

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK

Indy Style Featured Guests:

Take a look inside Indy Style's new studio!