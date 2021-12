Indy Style

Civic Theatre brings ‘Elf the Musical’ to the stage

“Elf the Musical” opens its curtains at the Booth Tarkington Civic Theatre tonight at 7 p.m.

The show will run through December 24.

The actors, Matt Bay, who plays Buddy the Elf, and Emily Bohannon, who plays Jovie, joined us today to share how they’re feeling before the big opening night!

To purchase tickets, click here.