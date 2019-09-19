Clothing to keep you cozy, while supporting a good cause

He saw a need in high school, and he took action.

Now, together with his wife, Keaton Hendricks, Founder, Sky Outfitters, is giving back to homeless shelters, with their “Buy One, Give One” mindset that is truly changing lives.

About Sky Outfitters

Founder Keaton Hendricks began working at homeless shelters in high school; it was there where he learned that socks were the no. 1 requested item at the shelters.

Sky Outfitters launched in 2016, then Sky Footwear, out of a dorm room on the campus of Taylor University. At the time, the company only sold high-quality socks in a wide variety of patterns.

Sky Outfitters implements a “Buy One, Give One” model, where for each item purchased, Sky Outfitters donates the same item to their partnered homeless shelter that month.

This month’s homeless shelter is City Gospel Mission of Cincinnati, where all purchases from September will be donated to the shelter in early October.

Sky Outfitters recently moved into a permanent warehouse location in downtown Indianapolis.

Sky Outfitters believes the best way to help the homeless population in the U.S. is by empowering shelters who are professionally trained to help reach their community.

Sky Outfitters offers a monthly subscription program called Sky Club that delivers socks to your door.

Majority of Sky Outfitters’ sales come from their online market; however, the product is currently in about 25 retailers (mostly college bookstores).

Sky Outfitters has become a leader in philanthropic e-commerce, experiencing a 700% growth in revenue over the course of three years.

In August of 2019, Sky Outfitters rebranded from Sky Footwear to expand its retail line to include beanies and scarves – both on homeless shelters’ most requested items list.

To date in 2019, Sky Outfitters has donated over 30,000 pairs of socks to 36 homeless shelters all across the U.S.

Sky Outfitters product line

As part of the rebrand, Sky Outfitters unveiled two new collections of apparel – high-quality beanies and scarves – designed for cold weather outings and with homeless shelters’ needs in mind (hats and scarves being on homeless shelters’ most requested items lists).

Sky Outfitters’ beanie line includes 14 different styles of knit and merino wool beanies for both men and women, retailing between $24-30 and available in 14 new colors.

Sky Outfitters’ scarf line includes four scarves, $38 each, all available in a variety of colors ranging from black to rose gold.

Sky Outfitters’ men sock line includes wool socks, dress socks, athletic socks, no-show socks, ankle socks and crew socks, all available in a wide array of colors, patterns and themes, starting at $10. Certain men’s socks are also available in packs.

Sky Outfitters’ women line includes crew socks, boot socks, ankle socks, athletic socks, dress socks, wool socks, no-show socks and quarter socks, all available in a wide array of colors, patterns and themes, starting at $10. Certain women’s socks are also available in packs.