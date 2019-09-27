Comedian Dan Cummins brings “The Happy Murder Tour” to Indianapolis

He’s described as the perfect combination of goofy, subtly dark and easily irritated!

Comedian Dan Cummins joins us for a few lights before his appearance this weekend at Helium.

Dan Cummins at Helium

Fri, Sep 27, 2019 7:30 PM 10:00 PM

Sat, Sep 28, 2019 7:30 PM 10:00 PM

Career Highlights: Two specials (“Crazy with a Capital F” and “Don’t Wake the Bear”); six comedy albums; appearances on “Conan” “The Tonight Show” and “This is Not Happening;” and co-host of “The Playboy Morning Show”

To learn more, visit:

https://dancummins.tv/

https://indianapolis.heliumcomedy.com