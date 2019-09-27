Comedian Dan Cummins brings “The Happy Murder Tour” to Indianapolis

He’s described as the perfect combination of goofy, subtly dark and easily irritated!
Comedian Dan Cummins joins us for a few lights before his appearance this weekend at Helium.
Dan Cummins at Helium
Fri, Sep 27, 2019 7:30 PM 10:00 PM
Sat, Sep 28, 2019 7:30 PM 10:00 PM
Career Highlights: Two specials (“Crazy with a Capital F” and “Don’t Wake the Bear”); six comedy albums; appearances on “Conan” “The Tonight Show” and “This is Not Happening;” and co-host of “The Playboy Morning Show”
To learn more, visit: