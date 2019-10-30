Decorating ideas for your Halloween cakes and cupcakes

Spooky treats invaded our Indy Style studios this morning with the ladies from Titus Bakery!
General manager Alex Rake and Cake Decorator Liz Sittinger share a few cake decorating tips.
Entry level Cake Decorating class
Saturday, November 16th, 2 to 3:30 pm
Agenda
• Base ice a cake
• Create boarders with a variety of tips
• Write on a cake
• Make flowers and balloons
• Basic air brush skills
Registration
• Student with I.D. $35.00
• Adult $40.00
• Adult with child over the age of 6 $60.00
• Contact the bakery at 317-763-1700 to sign-up for the course and to pay in advance.
We will provide one 6 inch cake per person, buttercream icing, piping tips, and icing tools to use on site during the class. You get to take the finished cake home.
Class will be held in the party room at our Westfield location (17471 Suite 110, Wheeler Road, Westfield). Class can hold up to 12 people.
To learn more, visit www.titusbakery.com.
