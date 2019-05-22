Doctors emphasize the danger of sun exposure

Did you know the darkness of a sunglass lens has nothing to do with its level of UV protection? In fact, darker eyeglasses that lack proper UV protection can cause more harm than benefit by triggering the pupil to enlarge, allowing UV light to directly enter the eye.

With sunnier days approaching, it’s important for people of all ages to understand the daily dangers of sun exposure – particularly to the eyes and skin around the eyes. Let two of the top doctors in the nation debunk some of the biggest myths about sun protection and provide tips on how people can shield themselves this summer from the sun’s harmful rays.

Joining us today are Opthalmologist Marc S. Werner and Dermatologist Dr. Gail H. Mautner, who have teamed with Zeiss Vision Care and MD Solar Sciences to debunk myths about the dangers of the sun. 

