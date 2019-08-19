Enjoy a Meatless Monday With These Fresh-from-the-Farmer’s-Market Dishes

Forego the meat – savor the taste!

It’s fresh. It’s local. And it’s available at a Farmers Market near you.

In our kitchen today, Jason Michael Thomas, Urban AG Indy, shares a few dishes that are perfect for “Meatless Monday!”

On the menu? Marinated zucchini salad — a cool dish for the summer with fresh tomatoes, onions, and goat cheese, and also a recipe for Pan-Roasted Potatoes.

About Jason Michael Thomas:

Jason Michael Thomas owns Urban Awareness Gardens in the heart of downtown Indianapolis where he elegantly prepares 100 percent locally farmed and foraged dinners in a private setting. He uses his television appearances and social media influence to educate others about the crucial importance of the sustainable food movement, and promotes a healthy lifestyle by teaching why we should seek out the most natural and delicious local foods.

Go to www.jasonmichaelthomas.com to learn more about his mission and book your private dinners and events.