Firefighter Tim makes Christmas ham, his Grandma’s Italian cookies, Pizzelles

If you’re making a holiday ham this year, consider adding some of these ingredients to amp up the flavor. In our kitchen today, Firefighter Tim makes a Christmas Ham (with Dr Pepper!) AND he shares his grandma’s recipe for Christmas Pizzelles!

Christmas Ham

Ham: Any glazed ham

First place ham in high sides pan, poor Dr Pepper over ham then Orange juice and pineapple juice. Next glaze ham with glaze that came with it. Next drizzle honey over ham then pack brown sugar over whole ham making your ham look like a meteorite now I like to drizzle more honey. And top with pineapple and Maraschino cherries. Cook for 3 hours at 300 degrees.

Grandma Vera’s Pizzeles

6 eggs

3/4 cup sugar

3/4 cup vegetable oil

3 cups all purpose flour

1 tablespoon baking powder

Mix together wet ingredients first. Mix in dry ingredients. Set aside for 30 minutes at room temperature. Heat Pizelles maker until very hot. Pour a couple tablespoons of the batter onto iron. Close it and put on heat. Cook until golden brown (about 2 minutes).