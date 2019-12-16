Firefighter Tim’s Hard Cider and Honey-glazed Pork Tenderloin recipe, with leftover options

Make MORE of this so you can have THAT later!

In our kitchen today, Firefighter Tim shares his recipe for Hard Cider and Honey Glazed Pork Tenderloin with Parsnips and Carrots. What happens next? A leftover stir-fry!!

Hard Cider and Honey Glazed Pork Tenderloin with Carrots and Parsnips

Ingredients

• 2 Pork Tenderloins

• Bundle of Multi-colored Carrots (6 or 7 carrots), diced

• 1 Parsnip, pealed and diced

• 1 TBS Honey

• 1 Cup of Hard Cider

• 1 TBS Oliver Oil

• 1 palmful of Parsley

• 1 Onion, diced

• Salt to taste

• Pepper to taste

• Paprika to taste

• Thyme to taste

• Garlic Powder to taste

Directions

Pre-heat oven to 375 degrees. Dry rub the tenderloin with thyme, salt, pepper, garlic powder and paprika. Toss diced carrots and parnips in bowl with olive oil and parsley, thyme, salt, pepper, garlic powder and paprika. Set aside. Sauté onion until translucent. Sear all sides of tenderloin in cast iron skillet with onion. Add carrot mix. Deglaze pan with ¼ – ½ cup of Hard Cider. Add a glug of honey. Cover and place in oven for 1 hour. After 1 hour, and as long as pork tenderloin is to temperature (165 degrees), remove it from the oven and slice. Add ¼ – ½ cup of Hard Cider to carrots while pork tenderloin is out of the pan and sliced. Bring to boil. Add balance of honey. Return sliced pork tenderloin to skillet and serve.



Pork Tenderloin Stir-Fry

Ingredients

• Left-over carrots, parsnips and Tenderloin from above recipe

• Any mix-matched vegetables

o Here’s what I had:

 Sweet peppers

 Broccoli

 Asparagus

 White onion

 Red onion

• Honey

• Teriyaki or any sauce or marinade you prefer

Directions:

Heat olive oil in pan. Add meat and carrots. Dice vegetables and cook all ingredients are at the tenderness preferred and meat is heated. Add honey and sauce/marinade, and enjoy.