Fitness competitor shares ab workout

She’s a certified personal trainer and is currently running a challenge on her social media for her followers to earn a 1-week free “Red, White & Bombtastic Body!”

So on today’s Indy Style, we learn a few exercises from Lauren Alyson that are designed to help us get “Bombtastic Abs!”

How she got started:

Lauren’s journey into fitness started when she began preparing for military service in 2011 while in college at Purdue University. After graduating she went to Basic Combat Training for the Army in 2016, she was one of the fittest Soldiers (and a female to boot) in her entire Battalion – Lauren had one of the highest final physical fitness test scores as well.

She just launched her personal training business which offers in-person personal training and online coaching. She focuses on future service members, current service members and veterans. She’s also a Psychological Operations Specialist in the Army Reserves.

Lauren recently entered the Muscle & Fitness Hers online 2019 Ms. Health and Fitness competition hopping to win and donate $20,000 among two organizations – one is War Horses for Veterans – they provide equine therapy to combat vets; and the Armed Services network of YMCA branches.

To learn more, visit www.laurenalysonfit.com, or follow Lauren on Facebook @LaurenAlyson_Fit, and on Instagram with the handle @laurenalysonfit.