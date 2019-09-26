French Lick Resort hosts 2019 Sr LPGA Championships

Join a celebration of women’s golf during the third annual Senior LPGA Championship!

Steve Rondinaro, Marketing Manager, French Lick Resort, and Pro Golfer Vicki Goetze Ackerman, tell us more:

Sr LPGA Championship

Presented by Old National Bank

Oct. 14-16

French Lick Resort

• Free parking will be available near the main gate of The Pete Dye Course with shuttle service available up to the course.

• Admission is $5 per day, and tickets can be purchased at the ticket booth at the main gate of the course.

• VIP passes are available, and can be booked by emailing Dave Harner at dharner@frenchlick.com. The VIP passes are $150 per day, which includes all food and beverage and access to all hospitality and player areas.

• Concessions will be available during championship play and be sure to also visit vendor tents featuring local businesses.

• Children are welcome to the Riley KidsFest every day from October 11-16 starting at 10am, with crafts and activities at The Pete Dye Pavilion.

• Follow the action of the Senior LPGA Championship on the Golf Channel, as the tournament will be televised from 4-6pm each day October 14, 15 and 16.

To learn more, visit www.frenchlick.com.

SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY FRENCH LICK RESORT