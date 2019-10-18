Fun Halloween Activities for the Whole Family

Halloween is the perfect time to visit your favorite pumpkin patch and activities at a local farm, but it’s also the perfect time to dress up and pretend!

Katy Mann from Indy with Kids is here to share some special Halloween events taking place this weekend and next.

Zoo Boo at the Indianapolis Zoo

Pumpkin Town whimsical village with friendly witches, not so scary creatures that you can adopt, dance parties, mirror maze and crafty pumpkin school.

Monster Mash with Greenwood Parks and Recreation

Hay rides, bounce houses, music and entertainment, trick or treating, free cookies and cider.

Headless Horseman at Conner Prairie

The annual Halloween festival at Conner Prairie is full of entertainment and folklore. Kids of all ages will love this festival.

Irvington Halloween Festival

This week long tradition has events that are specifically for adults and others that are family friendly. Events like Family Movie Night, Reading with a Witch, the House Decorating Contest and a Night Out in Sleepy Hollow storytelling.

Hancock Regional Hospital Hank Halloween

Staff will dress in costumes and pass out candy and allergy safe treats. There will be activities, photo opportunities and activities for the whole community.

Events at The Children’s Museum of Indianapolis

TCM is already famous in the fall for their annual haunted house and this year, Haunted Hotel will really creepy you out. But don’t worry, there are times kids can take adults who get a little scared. And don’t miss the Friendly Feast with the Witches.

Find all of these events and 1000’s more in the free Indy with Kids mobile app.

To learn more, visit www.indywithkids.com.