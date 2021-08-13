Indy Style

Hotel based on ‘all things Indy’ to open soon downtown

Amazing, sophisticated and all things Indy. Hotel Indy is a one-of-a-kind boutique hotel experience inspired by the history and icons of Indianapolis, and it will open its doors in October 2021.

It’s located at the corner of Washington and Delaware in the former State Life Insurance building. Hotel Indy is positioned to be the most inspired lifestyle hotel in the Midwest.

Today we got a taste of the food that will be featured at Hotel Indy’s restaurant, The Hulman. We were joined by Chef Patrick Russ, the Hulman executive chef, and Jocelyn Kraus, Hotel Indy’s general manager to share more about the hotel/restaurant and the experience you can expect there. Chef Patrick made Blackened Diver Scallop and Saffron Farfalle.

The Hulman honors Anton “Tony” Hulman, Jr., whose 1945 purchase of the Indianapolis Motor Speedway prevented the track’s permanent closure. As rights holder of Hulman’s likeness, the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Museum is responsible for preserving and celebrating Hulman and the Hulman-George family legacy at IMS. It is through this stewardship and collaboration that Hotel Indy has been named the preferred hotel of the IMS Museum.









For more information visit Hotelindy.com. The hotel also delivers regular content on Facebook and Instagram.