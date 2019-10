INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Experts predict that we will spend about $8 billion on Halloween this year, including $350 million for costumes for our pets!

Sixteen percent of pet owners will enlist Fido and Fluffy in their Halloween celebrations.

But not all decorations, costumes, and treats are fun for our fluffy family members. Tom Dock, from Noah’s Animal Hospitals has some important reminders. You can learn more at Noah’s Animal Hospitals.