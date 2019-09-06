How to make the most of bringing kids to a Colts game

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — There’s no question that the Indianapolis Colts are an intrinsic part of the family culture here in Indy, but now, even more families are watching the game in person at Lucas Oil and not just staying home to watch on television. Katy Mann from Indy with Kids is here to share some tips for visiting the game with kids.

Where to sit with kids: There’s not a bad seat in the house, there are just better seats. Now through Sunday is a great time to make your ticket purchases, for the next three days, you won’t pay ticket fees.

Children age 24 months and younger are welcome to attend the game without a ticket of their own.

Parking is available around the stadium, or take the Redline.

Family bathrooms are available and a Mamava lactation suite.

Learn more about these tips and event more secrets in the Guide to Colts Games with Kids.