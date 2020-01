In the kitchen with Field Brewing, as we chat new beer and menu changes

Come for the beer and stay for the food! The folks from Field Brewing are in our kitchen this morning to show off their beers and showcase their menu with dishes like Truffle Steak and Pineapple-Chicken Tostadas.

In the kitchen with Field Brewing, as we chat new beer and menu changes

To learn more, visit www.fieldbrewing.com.