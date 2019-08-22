Indy GreekFest Shares Traditional Recipe for Gyros

How do YOU say it? “Gy-Ro?” “Jy-Ro?” Another way? No matter how you say it, we can all agree, it tastes DELICIOUS!

In our kitchen today, we learn more about this year’s Indy GreekFest from Niki Martine and her daughter Victoria.

Here’s more, as told by Niki:

• The Indy GreekFest is one of Central Indiana’s oldest and largest ethnic festivals and is now in its 46th year.

• The GreekFest began in 1973 at our church’s former location in the Meridian-Kessler neighborhood.

• This year’s festival runs from Friday, Aug. 23 through Sunday, Aug. 25 at the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Cathedral in Carmel, Indiana.

• Indy GreekFest provides visitors the opportunity to experience Greek life and culture, with a variety of authentic foods, pastries and entertainment.

• Four Greek dance troupes will perform traditional Greek dances throughout each day of the festival.

• Our children’s activities this year are supported by our sponsor, the Children’s Museum of Indianapolis, which currently has an exhibit on Ancient Greece and modern Greece through January.

• Kids can take a photo as a Greek goddess or Greek soldier.

• We also have crafts. Just as Ancient Greeks depicted myths, families can depict a family memory using charcoal and crayons on terracotta-colored paper.

• The church will offer tours throughout the weekend. The iconography, flooring, pews and other fixtures in the sanctuary are now complete.

• Our church in Indianapolis began more than 100 years ago, in 1910. Last fall, the Holy Trinity was elevated to a Cathedral by the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of Detroit, which places our parish in a leadership role with the Metropolis of Detroit.

• Our volunteers are a big part of the success of the Indy GreekFest. Planning begins months and weeks in advance.

o Our chefs typically cook more than 600 pounds of lamb for the festival.

• About 400 families make up the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Cathedral.

