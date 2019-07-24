Back to Basics: Tips for preparing steaks and hamburgers

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Looking for a way to cook an amazing burger or steak at home without a grill? Look no further!

Erik Risman, CEO of Honey Creek Legacy, and Keith Farrington, Development Chef for Honey Creek Legacy, joined Indy Style to discuss how to keep your meats juicy on the stovetop.

If you’re afraid of cooking an expensive steak, Risman suggests first practicing with a less expensive cut of meat.

When it comes to cooking a steak in a pan, Farrington suggests pouring some oil into the pan and heating it until the smoking point to create a nice crust on the top of the steak.

You should also let the steak sit for five minutes after cooking to allow the juices to re-absorb.

Segment has been sponsored by Legacy Maker Meat