Firefighter Tim shares zucchini pie and pink pie recipes

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Firefighter Tim shared family pie recipes including zucchini pie and something called “Pink Pie.”

Zucchini pie

Ingredients:

  • 1 ½ -2 cups of peeled, cooked and drained zucchini
  • 1 12 oz can milnot
  • 1 cup sugar
  • 3 tablespoons flour
  • 2 eggs
  • 1 ½ teaspoon vanilla
  • Sprinkle of cinnamon and nutmeg
  • 2 – 9 inch pie shells pre-baked

Recipe:

Pre-bake the pie shells. Put milnot into blender and then add cooked zucchini until you have filled to the 24- 28 oz mark. (Tip: cook the zucchini in microwave a few minutes to make it soft.) Blend. Add sugar, flour, vanilla, eggs and blend. Pour into 2 pie shells . Sprinkle top with cinnamon and nutmeg. Bake at 350 degrees for 30 minutes. Enjoy hot or chilled.

Attempted Grandma Vera Pink Pie

Ingredients:

  • Graham Cracker pie crust
  • Two cups frozen puréed strawberries
  • Two cups strawberry jello (already gelled)
  • One 14oz package of cool whip
  • 1 package of strawberry jello powder

Recipe:

Add all ingredients to a mixing bowl and mix until all ingredients have been completely mixed together. Next pour contents into pie crust and chill.

(Simple) peanut butter pie

Ingredients:

  • Chocolate Graham cracker pie crust
  • 8oz cool whip
  • 1 package of cream cheese
  • 1/2 cup powdered sugar
  • 1/2 cup peanut butter
  • 1 Cup mini chocolate chips

Recipe:

Mix all ingredients in a large mixing bowl until evenly mixed. Next pour mixture into crust. Chill and enjoy.

(Simple) Cookies and cream pie

Ingredients

  • Chocolate graham cracker pie crust
  • 8oz Cool whip
  • 1 package of cream cheese
  • 1/4 cup powdered sugar
  • Sleeve of crushed Oreos

Recipe:

Place all ingredients into mixing bowl and mix evenly. Next pour mixture into pie crust. Chill and enjoy.

