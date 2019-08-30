Firefighter Tim shares zucchini pie and pink pie recipes

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Firefighter Tim shared family pie recipes including zucchini pie and something called “Pink Pie.”
Zucchini pie
Ingredients:
- 1 ½ -2 cups of peeled, cooked and drained zucchini
- 1 12 oz can milnot
- 1 cup sugar
- 3 tablespoons flour
- 2 eggs
- 1 ½ teaspoon vanilla
- Sprinkle of cinnamon and nutmeg
- 2 – 9 inch pie shells pre-baked
Recipe:
Pre-bake the pie shells. Put milnot into blender and then add cooked zucchini until you have filled to the 24- 28 oz mark. (Tip: cook the zucchini in microwave a few minutes to make it soft.) Blend. Add sugar, flour, vanilla, eggs and blend. Pour into 2 pie shells . Sprinkle top with cinnamon and nutmeg. Bake at 350 degrees for 30 minutes. Enjoy hot or chilled.
Attempted Grandma Vera Pink Pie
Ingredients:
- Graham Cracker pie crust
- Two cups frozen puréed strawberries
- Two cups strawberry jello (already gelled)
- One 14oz package of cool whip
- 1 package of strawberry jello powder
Recipe:
Add all ingredients to a mixing bowl and mix until all ingredients have been completely mixed together. Next pour contents into pie crust and chill.
(Simple) peanut butter pie
Ingredients:
- Chocolate Graham cracker pie crust
- 8oz cool whip
- 1 package of cream cheese
- 1/2 cup powdered sugar
- 1/2 cup peanut butter
- 1 Cup mini chocolate chips
Recipe:
Mix all ingredients in a large mixing bowl until evenly mixed. Next pour mixture into crust. Chill and enjoy.
(Simple) Cookies and cream pie
Ingredients
- Chocolate graham cracker pie crust
- 8oz Cool whip
- 1 package of cream cheese
- 1/4 cup powdered sugar
- Sleeve of crushed Oreos
Recipe:
Place all ingredients into mixing bowl and mix evenly. Next pour mixture into pie crust. Chill and enjoy.