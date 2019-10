It is no secret that hats are back in style in a big way this fall, but how do you know which hat is the right style for you? How do you fit thick or curly hair into a hat? What if you have a smaller head that standard hats do not fit? Where on earth do I find cute hats?

These are all very relevant questions, and as a hat lady herself, Image Consultant Brandie Price is sharing a little insight! Here are a few good rules of thumb to start you on your journey to Fall Hat Bliss: