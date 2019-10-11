Michael Malone appearing at the historic Strand Theatre in Shelbyville

Funnyman Michael Malone is BACK… and with a new tattoo that holds a very special meaning.

Tracy chats with Michael this morning before his performance at The Strand in Shelbyville on Saturday (Oct.12) at 8pm.

About Michael Malone:

Michael is an award-winning stand-up comedian, film director and writer based in Los Angeles. His blistering humor focuses on breaking down the idiotic ways we deal with life, death, love and sex.

In 2012, Michael won the Seattle International Comedy Competition. From there he was named 2013’s “HOT Comic to Watch.” In 2014 he was voted one of the “Top Five Comedy Performers” in the U.S. college market and then Michael released his second comedy album via Uproar Records in 2015 titled, “Thirty One.” This album was featured for several weeks on the New and Noteworthy section of iTunes and became a top ten best selling album on iTunes as well.

Michael has been featured on the Bob and Tom Show, XM Radio, 24/7 Comedy Radio, FOX, Fusion, WGN, Comcast on Demand, HULU’s “Comedy Time”, The CW, and the first two seasons of “Laughs” on FOX. He was also the lead in the comedy/horror cult classic film, “Chopping Block.” In 2016 Michael went over seas with the Armed Forces Entertainment Tour and performed for the US military in eleven different countries.

He currently resides in Los Angeles, California and writes a monthly column for “Face the Current” Magazine and is the creator behind the very unique podcast, “Punched Up” the animated series “The Good Doctor” on the Funny or Die network and the NSFW nature show on the Laugh Factory’s youtube channel, “Mother F*cking Nature.” Michael is also the co-writer and director of the award-winning five-part web series, “Bethlehem.”

In the summer of 2017, Michael appeared on several episodes of FOX Television’s comedy game show, “Punchline.” Michael can also be seen on Comedy Central’s “Bad Ass Bitches of History” and the Showtime’s drama series, “I’m Dying Up Here.”

To learn more, visit www.malonecomedy.com.