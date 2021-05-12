Indy Style

Mixologist brings two beautiful spring cocktails to life

Today on Indy Style, Brett Butler, mixologist for Alcomy brought to life two delicious and beautiful cocktails!

He made a Kombucha cocktail called, “Circle of Life” and a Spicy Palomahow called, “La Paloma.”

“Circle of Life” is a probiotic of Vodka, Pear liqueur, honey-ginger-lemongrass elixir, lemon juice and Circle Mango Turmeric Kombucha.

Then, “La Paloma” is Mexico’s national aperitif, a refreshing, spicy kick with Mezcal, Pamplemousse grapefruit liqueur, lime, agave and fresh basil.

“Circle of Life”

2 oz. Vodka

.5 oz. Pear Liqueur

.5 oz. Lemon juice

1 oz. Alcomy Honey Ginger Lemongrass elixir

Top with Circle Mango Turmeric Kombucha and garnish with a lemon twist

“La Paloma”

2 oz. Mezcal

.75 oz. Pamplemousse Grapefruit Liqueur

.5 oz. Lime juice

2 pinches Himalayan Pink Salt

4 drops Bittermen’s Hellfire Habanero Shrub (2 slices of fresh habanero or jalapenos can substitute)

2-3 Basil leaves

Top with Squirt or Fresca and garnish with bruleed grapefruit segments and basil leaf

About Brett Butler and Alcomy:

Brett W. Butler is an entrepreneur, entertainer and mixologist with over 20 years’ experience in the hospitality and entertainment industries. After 10 years in L.A., Brett is back home in Indy, curating his Alcomy experiences throughout the city.

Alcomy LLC. is a mobile mixology and cocktail elixir service, focusing on unique culinary cocktails and elixirs. We infuse the science of liquid gastronomy with the creative passion of art to curate a magical, memorable experience in your home, office or event space.

It’s “Farm to Glass, Flaired with Class.”

Find more information about Alcomy on their website, thealcomyexperience.com and social media: Facebook & Instagram.

To purchase elixirs used on the show, please visit: MarketWagon.com/vendors?id=1563.