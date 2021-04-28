Indy Style

American bistro Our Table to open in Bargersville

by: Tierra Carpenter
BARGERSVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — A locally owned American bistro is coming to Bargersville this summer.

Joe Miller, the co-owner and chef who will run Our Table with his wife, make Grilled Salmon Caprese and Char-Crusted Beef Tenderloin Sliders.

Joe, who managed the Meridian Hills Country Club near West 73rd Street and Spring Mill Road for several years, has taken the plunge to open his own restaurant.

The Johnson County town of Bargersville is about 8 miles south of Indianapolis.

