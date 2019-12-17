Pairing up Indiana wines with the perfect activity

One for you. One for a guest! This holiday season, let’s “wine,” TOGETHER!
Katie Barnett, Marketing Specialist, Purdue Wine Grape Team, tells us about today’s wines.
• Industry info:
- Number of wineries and tasting rooms is up 200 percent since 2006
- $600+ million annual economic impact to state
- 4000 full-time jobs
- 2.5 million gallons of wine produced each year
- 650,000 tourists visit Indiana wineries annually; many enjoy the 9 wine trails that are located within the state
- Since 1991 the Purdue Wine Grape Team, headquartered in West Lafayette, serves Indiana’s wine grape growers and winemakers by providing expertise in viticulture (the science & cultivation of grapes), enology (research into winemaking) and marketing.
- the Team’s signature events include the annual Indy International Wine Competition held at Purdue, and the annual Vintage Indiana Wine Fest. The 21st festival is set for Sat Jun 6 at Military Park in Downtown Indianapolis (festival info available at VintageIndiana.com).
To learn more, visit IndianaWines.org.