Pairing up Indiana wines with the perfect activity

One for you. One for a guest! This holiday season, let’s “wine,” TOGETHER!

Katie Barnett, Marketing Specialist, Purdue Wine Grape Team, tells us about today’s wines.

• Industry info:

  • Number of wineries and tasting rooms is up 200 percent since 2006
  • $600+ million annual economic impact to state
  • 4000 full-time jobs
  • 2.5 million gallons of wine produced each year
  • 650,000 tourists visit Indiana wineries annually; many enjoy the 9 wine trails that are located within the state
  • Since 1991 the Purdue Wine Grape Team, headquartered in West Lafayette, serves Indiana’s wine grape growers and winemakers by providing expertise in viticulture (the science & cultivation of grapes), enology (research into winemaking) and marketing.
  • the Team’s signature events include the annual Indy International Wine Competition held at Purdue, and the annual Vintage Indiana Wine Fest. The 21st festival is set for Sat Jun 6 at Military Park in Downtown Indianapolis (festival info available at VintageIndiana.com).

To learn more, visit IndianaWines.org.

