INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Instead of going to the bakery for a birthday cake, STAY at the bakery and have the whole party.

Titus Bakery offers birthday packages that can include: party room, doughnuts to decorate, birthday cake, bakery tour, and a magic show.

You can also find Titus goods at the Indiana State Fair and at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway for the Big Machine Vodka 400 at the Brickyard powered by Georgia Florida Line.