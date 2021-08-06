Indy Style

Randy Ollis learns to make candles, Bee Keepers of America show how they use Bees Wax

It’s all things Bees Wax with Pioneer Village and the Bee Keepers of Indiana.

Randy joined them to learn how to make Bees Wax candles and Amber got a look at the many products and foods they’re able to make using Bees Wax.

Step back in time when you visit Pioneer Village! Nestled between the Machinery Field and the Family Fun Park, come visit this little village straight out of the 1800s.

