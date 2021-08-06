Indy Style

Randy Ollis learns to make candles, Bee Keepers of America show how they use Bees Wax

by: Tierra Carpenter
Posted: / Updated:

It’s all things Bees Wax with Pioneer Village and the Bee Keepers of Indiana.

Randy joined them to learn how to make Bees Wax candles and Amber got a look at the many products and foods they’re able to make using Bees Wax.

Step back in time when you visit Pioneer Village! Nestled between the Machinery Field and the Family Fun Park, come visit this little village straight out of the 1800s.

For more information visit:

VisitIndiana.com/things-to-do/54931-pioneer-village-at-spring-mill-state-park

IndianaBeeKeeper.com

IndianaStateFair.com

THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY THE INDIANA STATE FAIR.

© 2021 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Passengers, staff evacuated after threat at Fort Wayne Airport

Indiana News /

Folk singers Bill & Buck perform Indiana State Fair song, ‘The Big Pond’ with help from Amber Hankins, Randy Ollis

Indy Style /

Amber Hankins, Randy Ollis race ducks at the Indiana State Fair

Indy Style /

‘America’s Got Talent’ runner-up Angelica Hale talks guest-starring on Disney’s ‘Chuggington’ special

Indy Style /


 
Copyright 2021 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.
Pixel Image