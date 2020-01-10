Refresh your space for the new year using your Holiday decor

Are you looking to switch up your home decor, but still filled with the Holiday spirit? Well we have away to satisfy both of your needs.

Today on Indy Style, Liz Henderson, designer for Indianapolis Home Show, showed us how we can refresh our space while incorporating some of our leftover Christmas Decor.

Here are some of her tips:

-Repurpose neutral Christmas decor for simple Valentine’s Day touches

-Use greenery to brighten up your space

-Whites never go out of style

-Need spending cash to convince your significant other for a room redo? Sell your old decor in neighborhood groups or Facebook marketplace.

Liz has also been featured on HGTV House Hunters, HGTV Where Are They Now and DIY Network’s Renovation Realities. Designer for Indianapolis Home Show.

Follow on Instagram: @thehendyhouse