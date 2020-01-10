 
 

Indy Style

Refresh your space for the new year using your Holiday decor

Refresh your space for the new year

Share

by: Tierra Carpenter
Posted:

Are you looking to switch up your home decor, but still filled with the Holiday spirit? Well we have away to satisfy both of your needs.

Today on Indy Style, Liz Henderson, designer for Indianapolis Home Show, showed us how we can refresh our space while incorporating some of our leftover Christmas Decor.

Here are some of her tips:

-Repurpose neutral Christmas decor for simple Valentine’s Day touches 

-Use greenery to brighten up your space

-Whites never go out of style 

-Need spending cash to convince your significant other for a room redo? Sell your old decor in neighborhood groups or Facebook marketplace.

Liz has also been featured on HGTV House Hunters, HGTV Where Are They Now and DIY Network’s Renovation Realities. Designer for Indianapolis Home Show.

Follow on Instagram: @thehendyhouse 

© 2020 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

Around the Web

Ads by Revcontent

MORE INDY STYLE STORIES

Semi driver pleads guilty to charges from I-465 crash killing mom, 18-month-old twins

by: Staff ReportsStaff Reports /

I

The crash happened around noon July 14 in the eastbound lanes of I-465 on the north side near the Keystone Avenue interchange.
Read the Full Article

Design of AR-15 could derail charges tied to popular rifle

by: JAKE BLEIBERG and STEFANIE DAZIO, Associated PressJAKE BLEIBERG and STEFANIE DAZIO, Associated Press /

I

For decades, the federal government has treated a mechanism called the lower receiver as the essential piece of the semiautomatic rifle.
Read the Full Article

Boil water advisory issued for Noblesville after system pressure drops

by: Staff ReportsStaff Reports /

I

The advisory is expected to be in effect for approximately 24 hours.

Read the Full Article

MORE STORIES

Semi driver pleads guilty to charges from I-465 crash killing mom, 18-month-old twins

News /

Design of AR-15 could derail charges tied to popular rifle

News /

Boil water advisory issued for Noblesville after system pressure drops

News /

Treasury official pleads guilty to charge connected to leaks of Trump-related financial data

Politics /


 


LIKE US ON FACEBOOK