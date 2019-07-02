Setting the table with top wedding trends for 2019

Wedding trends. They certainly come and go, but if you’re an upcoming summer bride, you likely want to know what’s fresh and new!

Christine Kingery, Owner/Lead Planner, Christine Kingery Events, and Brian Willsey, Owner/President, Tinker House Events, share some of the most up-to-date styles and ideas to get you inspired!

Velvet linens – especially rose-colored

Variation of tall and short centerpieces with lots of greenery, courtesy of Fleurish Floral Design (https://www.fleurishbyangela.com/). Couples can even save by alternating between tall and short centerpieces on the tables.

Vineyard chairs – for rustic weddings, perfect at Tinker House

Don’t forget about the July Fourth party this Thursday from 4 to 11 p.m.! There will be live music, craft cocktails and a great place to watch fireworks!

About Tinker House Events

Founded in 2017, Tinker House Events is an event venue located on the second story of the century-old Tinker House building in downtown Indianapolis. Situated directly on the Monon Trail and 16th Street (or “Tinker Street” as it was originally known), the space retains an industrial charm and showcases the history, beauty and hospitality that Indianapolis is known for. With uninterrupted views of the Indianapolis skyline, original architectural features and a unique bar with an emphasis on local spirits, hosting your event at Tinker House Events will be a memorable experience. To schedule a tour or book your next event, please visit www.tinkerhouseevents.com/.