Stutz artists open their studios to the public for Holiday Open House

Dozens of artists are receiving a great opportunity to show off their art this weekend, and you’re invited to join the fun!

On Friday, Dec. 3, nearly 50 artists will have open studios from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. at the Stutz Building in downtown Indianapolis.

Parking is free in the surface lots around the Stutz or there’s plenty of street parking. You can also take the Red Line that runs on Capitol.

Guests should enter through Bearcat Alley—off of 10th or 11th Streets.

The event will also include live holiday music, food from Bearcats, including tacos, tamales, pulled pork and shrimp cocktails.

For more details, visit www.stutzartists.com.