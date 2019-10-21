Sweeten up your Halloween with these Sweet ‘n Spooky Witch Hat Cookies

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — YUM! Get in the Halloween spirit with this delicious cookie recipe from Something Blue Bakery.

(Recipe altered from Glorious Treats Hot Cocoa cookie)

For the cookie dough

1/2 cup (1 stick) unsalted butter

12 Oz semi-sweet chocolate

1 1/2 cups flour

1/4 unsweetened cocoa powder

1 1/2 teaspoons baking powder

1/4 teaspoon salt

1 1/4 brown sugar

3 eggs

1 1/2 teaspoons vanilla

For the chocolate icing

2 cups powdered sugar

4 tablespoons (1/2 stick) unsalted butter, melted

1/4 cup unsweetened cocoa powder

1/4 cup hot water

1/2 teaspoon vanilla

For decoration

Any recipe (or canned!) frosting

Orange dye

Hershey’s kisses, unwrapped

Sprinkles

Diabolical Directions

1) In a medium saucepan (or in a microwave safe bowl) melt the butter and chocolate, stirring frequently. Once melted, set aside to cool slightly.

2) Whisk together the flour, cocoa powder, baking powder and salt in a medium bowl.

3) In the bowl of an electric mixer, beat the sugar, eggs and vanilla on low speed until well combined.

4) Add the cooled chocolate mixture and blend until just combined.

5) While mixing, add the flour mixture slowly and blend until just combined.

Scrape down the sides of the bowl, then cover the dough and refrigerate about 1 hour. You can also make the dough in advance the day before! Just let sit at room temperature for 30 minutes before shaping.

6) Preheat oven to 325*F. Line 2 baking sheets with parchment paper. Use a tablespoon (or a tablespoon sized cookie scoop) to scoop the dough, then roll the dough in your hands to create balls. Arrange the balls about 2 inches apart on your baking sheets. Flatten slightly.

7) Bake cookies about 12 minutes.

8) After cooling, place cookies on a cooling rack over a baking sheet. Prepare cookie icing by combining all ingredients in a medium bowl, whisking together. Spoon a small amount of icing onto the top of each cookie. In a circular motion, gently use the back of spoon to smooth icing over cookie. After icing a few cookies, top with sprinkles before the icing dries.

9) Cut the tip off of a pastry bag (or zip lock bag). Add orange frosting (or an other spooky color). Pipe a dollop of icing into each cookie.

10) Add unwrapped Hershey’s Kiss, gently pushing down icing to form the hat “band”. Add sprinkle for buckle.