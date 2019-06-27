Tennis courts are transformed into a carnival for Indy Tennis Palooza

Game, set, FUN!!

Check this out! As part of Indy Tennis Palooza, tennis courts will be transformed into a carnival of sorts that promises to be an adventure for the entire family.



Barbara S. Wynne, Founder and Board Chairman, Indianapolis Community Tennis Program, and 6-year-old Junior Tennis Player Ashley Rodgers, tell us about the event that includes dunk tanks, bounce houses, frisbee toss and more!





Indy Tennis Palooza:



The moon-walks will be inflated and the dunk tank filled with water as 34 North Central tennis courts are transformed into a Tennis Palooza Court Carnival. Saturday, June 29 from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00p.m. for the first annual Tennis Palooza Fundraiser presented by the Indianapolis Junior Tennis Development Fund. The North Central Tennis Courts and Barbara Wynne Tennis Center is located at 1805 East 86th Street, Indianapolis.



The Indianapolis Junior Tennis Education Development Fund is a non-profit group committed to teaching tennis as a year-round lifetime sport to be enjoyed for recreational pleasure and to offer the opportunities to those who wish to excel as competitive players. Since 1983, Riley Children’s Hospital has been a beneficiary of the Junior Tennis Development Fund with over $654,000 dollars donated.

The Indy Tennis Palooza Court Carnival is a family fun celebration with over 60 activities and sports. Highlights include a 130-foot obstacle course, water balloon target practice, a street midway of bounce houses and photo opportunities. Additionally, there will be food trucks, face painting, chess challenge, soccer, Frisbee toss. The Indianapolis Marion County Police Department (IMPD) Homeland Security Bureau also will have their touring Humvee where children can experience an earthquake simulator, and talk to local heroes! Also, The Barbara Wynne Tennis Center will be open with shopping and additional activities.



Indy Tennis Palooza kids will receive a Palooza Passport that directs them to age- appropriate events, activities, games and sports. Participation stamps and stickers will allow kids to earn prizes. All children will receive a Tennis Palooza draw string bookbag. Kids who collect all of their passport stamps will have a chance to win their own tennis racquet.



Indy Tennis Palooza supporters can bid on over 20 silent auction items, including autographed Indianapolis Colts Footballs, Indiana Pacers gear, Indianapolis Indians tickets, a HEAD Tennis racquet, oversized, autographed tennis balls from the WTA, and tickets to the Cincinnati Masters annual outdoor hardcourt tennis event.



The Indianapolis Junior Tennis Development Fund and Community Tennis Program offers athletic and educational programs. The program strives to produce well-rounded students with intentional planning, while keeping in mind athleticism is only one component to a well-rounded child. Students volunteer their time to teach beginner tennis programs at Township elementary schools, and to academically tutor students. All program participants are able to utilize the Tennis House Arthur Ashe Reading Room with a wide range of books available. Prizes are offered to those players completing the ICTP Summer Reading Challenge. The Reading Room is also the site of many heated chess matches during player breaks.



All are welcome and children under 12 years of age must be accompanied by an adult. Advance Indy Tennis Palooza tickets may be purchased at www.tennisprogram.com and at the Barbara Wynne Tennis Center. Students and children: $5.00; adults $10.00; families of four $25.00; and admission is free for children under 3 years of age.



Tennis Classes: New classes start every week until August 1st for beginners. New Classes for Tots, intermediates, advanced players July 1st. Evening classes are offered twice weekly for kids and adults from 6-7:30 pm.



To learn more, visit tennisprogram.com.