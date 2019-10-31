Turn the page for a scare with these Halloween book picks

Cuddle up with a spooky book this Halloween and give yourself a fright!

Jamie Degler, Owner, Turn the Page, shares a few “page turners” that you’ll want to get your hands on:

Watching You by Lisa Jewell

The Horrors of Fox Hollow Farms by Richard Estep

The House on Tradd Street by Karen White

Nancy’s Ghostly Halloween by Disney

Little Blue Trucks Halloween by Alice Shertle

The Case of the Halloween Ghost by John Erikson

Don’t forget: Small business Saturday is the Saturday following Thanksgiving!

Website: www.turnthepagewestfield.com

Social media: FB Instagram: Turn the Page Westfield