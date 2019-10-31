Turn the page for a scare with these Halloween book picks

Cuddle up with a spooky book this Halloween and give yourself a fright!
Jamie Degler, Owner, Turn the Page, shares a few “page turners” that you’ll want to get your hands on:
Watching You by Lisa Jewell
The Horrors of Fox Hollow Farms by Richard Estep
The House on Tradd Street by Karen White
Nancy’s Ghostly Halloween by Disney
Little Blue Trucks Halloween by Alice Shertle
The Case of the Halloween Ghost by John Erikson
Don’t forget: Small business Saturday is the Saturday following Thanksgiving!
Website: www.turnthepagewestfield.com
Social media: FB Instagram: Turn the Page Westfield