Wall that Heals Daily Fact

In 2012, The Gold Star Bike was donated to Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund by the American Gold Star Mothers. It’s a Softail Custom Harley that pays tribute to the mothers who lost their sons to the Vietnam War.

The Wall That Heals will be coming to Indiana from July 11-14. It will be located at the Stillinger Family Funeral Home in Greenfield.

