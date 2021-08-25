Indy Style

World’s largest traveling car show comes to Indy

Celebrating 27 years in 2021, the legendary HOT ROD Power Tour Presented by HP Tuners and Driven by Continental Tire is once again rolling through the heartland of hot rod culture as it returns to five cities in the Midwest. You can see it in Indianapolis on Day 3 of the tour at Lucas Oil Raceway Wednesday, Aug. 25 from noon to 6 p.m.

Betsy Bennett, experiential and event producer joined us today to share more details about the event.

HOT ROD Power Tour is widely considered to be the finest high-end hot rod–based automotive tour in the world, bringing together more than 5,000 vehicles. Classic cars, hot rods and trucks travel city to city while performance car lovers, HOT ROD editors and photographers follow alongside the tour, cruising through small town America like one big family reunion road trip. Participants can join for one day, two days, or be a HOT ROD Power Tour long hauler and join for all five days.

The 27th annual HOT ROD Power Tour will feature:

Thousands of Hot Rods from all over the country and beyond on display

Largest hot rod road trip in the world

Drag Racing Fun Runs, unlimited for registered participants!

Dyno competitions, burnouts, car shows, and tons of fun for everyone!

A colorful midway of mobile display rigs from more than 50 performance manufacturers and aftermarket specialists– view the latest innovations and get expert advice

Motorsports celebrities

Entertainment, games, and dozens of giveaways on the main stage

Plus, much more!

Economic Impact

HOT ROD Power Tour brings significant impact to the economies of each of its tour stops. Hotels, restaurants, and local establishments play host to tour participants, who are relaxed and enjoying the lifestyle of the ultimate hot rodding journey. HOT ROD Power Tour annually attracts participants from around the world who plan for months or even years to make the trip, and they come prepared to make each stop a memorable experience.

Participant and Spectator Information – Be Part of a Legendary Event!

All vehicles and spectators must pre-register before arriving at the first venue they attend. Spectators can come out and witness the HOT ROD Power Tour spectacle at no gate admission cost but must register for a free ticket here to be guaranteed entry. Spectator parking is located away from the show grounds and parking charges may apply in some locations.

Participants may register a vehicle for just one day, two days, or for the best value the entire event as a “Long Hauler.” Vehicle registration is open to any year, make, or model. Registration is now open here.

For more information, click here or connect on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.