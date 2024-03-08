Kid-ing with Kayla: New Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle Exhibit

Kid-ing with Kayla- If you live in Indianapolis, you may have noticed green sewers across the city. On Thursday, the Children’s Museum of Indianapolis spray painted manholes in Indy to promote the new Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles exhibit.

https://www.tiktok.com/@kaylareporting/video/7344105279518149934

This runs from March 9 through September 2 and is an interactive celebration of TMNT’s 40 years of existence. The kid-friendly exhibition features all of the TMNT characters, a character test, a pizza thrower, some games, climbing and an obstacle course to test your ninja skills.

