Podcast of the Week: Pets and toxic flowers on ‘Positively Patty’ with Patty Spitler

(WISH) — It’s the All Indiana Podcast Network featured podcast of the week.

This week, we are all positive about pets on “Positively Patty.” The latest episode of “Positively Patty” delves into the dangers of certain flowers and their toxicity to cats and dogs. Dawn Benefield, executive director of Indy Neighborhood Cats, sat down with host Patty Spitler to talk about this issue.

During holidays, many people bring seasonal plants into their home. Dawn says many people don’t even think about it. “Everybody knows that any type of lily is extremely toxic to dogs and especially cats … but you wouldn’t think of things like carnations and tulips.”

Patty says dogs aren’t as mischievous as their feline counterparts.

“Cats want to go up and see things and nibble on things, and some of them can be very bad,” Spitler said.

Flowers that are toxic to cats include:

Lilies.

Tulips.

Amarylis.

Azalea.

Buttercup.

Chrysanthemum.

Daffodils.

Gladiolus.

Hydrangea.

Iris.

Oleander.

Peonies.

A full list is available online.

These flowers can cause furry friends to have symptoms of vomiting, diarrhea, drooling, heart problems, and lethargy.

For more information, listen to the “Positively Patty” podcast.

More podcasts are available through the All Indiana Podcast Network.