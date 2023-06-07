2023 Indy Pride Festival

Indy Pride, Inc. throws the most fabulous events that not only teach, and respect our past, but also throw a big bash to honor the incredible diversity of the Indianapolis Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, and Queer community. 🏳‍🌈

They’re all about bringing people together, helping members, and making the Central Indiana LGBTQ+ community shine bright! They do this by developing awesome leaders, organizing educational programs, and throwing community events that are all about inclusivity, equality, building strong bonds, and spreading awareness about LGBTQ+ matters.

You may have heard of the legendary Indy Pride Festival, but that’s just the beginning! They’re not just party animals; they do philanthropy too! Throughout the year, they support numerous LGBTQ+ organizations in Central Indiana. And guess what? The awesomeness doesn’t stop at the Indy Pride Festival and Pride Month (June).

They also serve up a scrumptious Community Thanksgiving Dinner, hand out scholarships like candy, host educational events that are anything but boring, team up with LGBTQ+ organizations for fantastic collaborations, and partner with the fabulous LGBT Film Fest and Pride Volleyball. They’re all about having a good time while making a difference!