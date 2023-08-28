3-time NHRA champion Antron Brown excited for US Nationals in Indy

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Dodge Power Brokers NHRA U.S. Nationals will return to Lucas Oil Raceway this weekend.

It’s the biggest, longest and most historic event on the NHRA tour, with the top drivers in the sport there vying for the championship win.

Antron Brown is one of those drivers. Brown, a three-time world champion, is hoping to get another U.S. National after walking away victorious last year in the top fuel dragster. Brown stopped by the “Life.Style.Live!” studio Monday to talk about the big week ahead.

“That’s what makes Indy so special. We have everybody across the globe comes to Indy for this race. It’s big, and, if you win this, it’s like winning our Super Bowl. I tell people, if you feel a little rumbling in Indy this weekend, it’s 12,000 horsepower going down the racetrack over at IRP Lucas Oil Raceway Park.”

“I try to explain to people all the time, it’s like a controlled accident. When you step on that gas pedal we pull 6Gs in that car we’re going from zero to 100 mph in 0.8 of a second.”

Originally from New Jersey, Brown now lives in Brownsburg. He says it makes this week that much nicer because after the races he gets to go back to his own house.

Brown began racing in 2008, just 4 years later he won his first of three championships.

The main event takes will be Sept. 4, but several fun events lead up to the main race.

Festivities will begin Monday with FanFest in Speedway. Tires will hit the pavement Wednesday morning with sportsman qualifying.

Then Thursday, it’s a full slate of driving.

On Friday, the festivities begin at 8 a.m. leading up the evening of racing which includes the Nitro Qualifying.

Saturday will begin at 8 a.m. with the the day ending at 8:30 p.m. with the Mission #2Fast2Tasty Funny Car Challenge-Finals.

Sunday evening will include the top fuel qualifications.

Monday will the main event, with finals beginning at 3 p.m.

Tickets vary in price depending on day and seat location.

Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park is located at 10267 U.S. 136, Indianapolis.