A call to adopt and celebrate our furry friends on National Puppy Day

Amid the celebrations of National Puppy Day on March 22, and Pet Poison Prevention Week, it’s crucial to shed light on the increasing trend of puppies being surrendered to shelters and the dangers household items pose to pets. Supported by more than 40 years of service from Noah’s Animal Hospitals, a family-owned network of local veterinary clinics, these issues highlight the importance of responsible pet ownership and safety.

National Puppy Day, established in 2004 and highlighted on Trupanion.com, underscores the dual purpose of celebrating our furry companions and encouraging the adoption of puppies. However, Shelter Animals Count data reveals a concerning rise in the number of puppies entering the U.S. shelter system, with over 650,000 puppies reported in 2023 out of 3.2 million dogs. This represents an increase of more than 56,000 puppies since 2019, a surge attributed to postponed spays and neuters during the COVID pandemic.

The Pet Poison Prevention Awareness Week, observed from March 17-23, brings attention to the common household items that pose risks to pets. The Pet Poison Helpline’s Toxin Trends indicates chocolate, grapes, raisins, xylitol, rodenticides, and ibuprofen as the top concerns for dogs, while lilies, chocolate, onions, garlic, and ibuprofen pose the greatest risks to cats.

Veterinarians often direct pet owners to consult the Pet Poison Helpline in emergency situations due to the specialized knowledge required to handle such cases. This guidance underscores the value of professional advice over unreliable online sources when addressing pet health emergencies.

As we celebrate National Puppy Day and recognize Pet Poison Prevention Week, it’s a reminder to advocate for puppy adoptions and to educate pet owners on the importance of safeguarding their beloved pets from common household dangers.