A capella group Straight No Chaser to perform at the Murat Theatre

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Famous a capella group Straight No Chaser have a lot going on as the holidays rapidly approach.

The group announced a new EP on Friday called “Stocking Stuffer,” which is available for pre-saves on their website, and for sale on their “Sleighin’ It Tour” starting Friday.

Their three-month long tour started in the fall and will end on New Year’s Eve. It’s the groups 15th year of doing the tour and has become a holiday tradition for families around the U.S. The conclusion of the 2022 tour ranked in the top 20 of Pollstar’s “Live 75” tours.

“We are blessed to get to celebrate with people across the country 60 times over the holiday season,” says Straight No Chaser member Steve Morgan, “Performing our show where we see people run the gamut of emotions from laughter to tears and seeing families come together to savor the season is a fantastic gift for us each night!”

Straight No Chaser formed at Indiana University and emerged at the forefront of the modern day a capella movement. They have sold more than 3 million albums worldwide and have been streamed more than a billion times on Pandora.

Since their tour began this fall, the group has performed in more than 60 cities across the U.S., including their 26 consecutive sellout show in Indianapolis.

Straight No Chaser will be performing three more shows at the Murat Theatre: