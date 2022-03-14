Actors Theatre of Indiana announces upcoming show line-up: ‘Almost Elton John,’ ‘All the Way: A Frank Sinatra Tribute,’ more

The Actors Theatre of Indiana has a number of amazing performances coming to local Indy stages!
Cynthia Collins, associate artistic director and co-founder of Actors Theatre of Indiana, joined us today to give us a rundown of their upcoming shows and to share how their organization is continuing their partnership with Feinstein’s at Hotel Carmichael for the second year.
Show List:
“Almost Elton John” – The Palladium at the Center for the Performing Arts – Friday, March 18 at 8 p.m.
“All the Way: A Frank Sinatra Tribute” – Wednesday, March 30 at 7:30 pm
“What the World Needs Now: A Tribute to Music that Inspires!” – Wednesday, April 6th
“Richard Glazier: From Broadway to Hollywood” – Thursday, May 5th
ATI LAB Series: “Two Henrys” – May 14
For more information visit:
prekindle.com/events/feinsteins-cabaret
THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY ACTORS THEATRE OF INDIANA.