Actress Anneliese van der Pol talks ‘Disney Princess – The Concert’ ahead of Indy show

“Disney Princess – The Concert” is heading to Indy this month!

Actress Anneliese van der Pol will stop in Indianapolis on Tuesday, March 22 at Clowes Memorial Hall.

Each of the ladies in “Disney Princess – The Concert” has portrayed a Disney Princess on Broadway.

Susan Egan originated the role of Belle in “Beauty and the Beast” and also voiced Meg in the film “Hercules;” Arielle Jacobs performed as Jasmine in “Aladdin” on Broadway; Anneliese van der Pol was the last Belle in “Beauty and the Beast” on Broadway and is known from her roles on “That’s So Raven” and “Raven’s Home” on the Disney Channel; and Syndee Winters performed as Nala in “The Lion King” on Broadway.

The cast will perform more than 30 favorite Disney Princess and Frozen songs, including classics like “Part of Your World,” “Let It Go,” “A Whole New World,” “Colors of the Wind” and “A Dream is a Wish Your Heart Makes.”

The performers will share exclusive, hilarious and heartfelt behind-the-scenes stories from their time on the stage and screen. Larger-than-life animations and visuals accompanying the music will immerse the audience in pure Disney magic.

Concertgoers are encouraged to dress up as their favorite Disney Princess.

All show dates and ticketing info can be found at, disneyprincessconcert.com.