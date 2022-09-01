Life.Style.Live!

All In Music & Arts Festival brings Hall & Oats, John Fogerty, the Four Tops, more to Indy this weekend

The inaugural All IN Music & Arts Festival is bringing some big name performers to the Indiana State Fair Grounds and aiming to become a new Midwest tradition.

The two-day event is happening on September 3 and 4.

Paul Peck, co-founder of All IN Music Festival, joined us Thursday on “Life.Style.Live!” to share what you can expect from the festival.

The headliners include a wide range of artists from Hall & Oates and John Fogerty to Cage the Elephant to the Four Tops.

The unique nightly All IN Dreamsets will also be celebrating the music of Tom Petty and The Allman Brothers Band

They’re kicking off their event with a limited-capacity boutique experience unlike anything before.

Music artist Kara Cole is also one of the people on the festival’s lineup. Click here to watch her performance from Wednesday’s show.

For more information, click here.