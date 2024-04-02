Amber chats with stars of new crime drama, ‘Sight Unseen,’ premiering Wednesday on the CW

It’s a new crime drama on the CW, featuring a homicide detective who becomes clinically blind and uses technology and a remote guide to help her solve cases.

Actresses Dolly Lewis and Agum Darshi chat with Amber about ‘Sight Unseen,’ premiering Wednesday.

SIGHT UNSEEN follows Tess Avery (Dolly Lewis), a top homicide detective who is forced to quit the job she loves after an incident in the field nearly results in her partner, Jake Campbell (Daniel Gillies), being killed, leading to her ultimately being diagnosed as clinically blind. Haunted by the cases she left behind and reluctant to accept help, or even her own diagnosis, Tess turns to an assistance app to connect with a professional seeing-eye guide 3,000 miles away. An unorthodox partner in Tess’ ear, Sunny Patel (Agam Darshi) guides her via a micro-camera, allowing Tess to pass as sighted. An agoraphobic who leaves her apartment only through the eyes of her clients, Sunny is also hiding a secret of her own – a violent event from her past she hopes to one day solve. Steering Tess through life’s obstacles and crimes – the duo challenge preconceptions about ability, trust, and where to draw the line. Inspired by one of the series co-creators’ recurring experiences with sight loss, Tess and Sunny bring a fresh perspective and unexpected thrills to the crime solving genre. SIGHT UNSEEN is produced by Blink49 Studios and Front Street Pictures in association with Sisters Troubetzkoy Productions for commissioning broadcaster Bell Media’s CTV in Canada. In addition to directing several episodes including the pilot, John Fawcett serves as executive producer alongside co-showrunners Karen Troubetzkoy and Nikolijne Troubetzkoy, Blink49’s John Morayniss, Carolyn Newman and Virginia Rankin, Front Street Pictures’ Charles Cooper and writer Derek Schreyer as well as Ryan Knighton serving as co-executive producer. SIGHT UNSEEN is produced under the jurisdiction of ACTRA and the WGC in Canada. The licensing deal was brokered by Blink49 Studios, who controls the distribution rights in the U.S. and Canada. International distribution (outside of North America) is handled by FIFTH SEASON.

SIGHT UNSEEN – EPISODE 101 “TESS”

SERIES PREMIERE — Diagnosed with Leber’s Neuropathy, homicide detective Tess Avery (Dolly Lewis) quits the police force after nearly getting her partner, Jake Campbell (Daniel Gillies), killed. Unwilling to accept help, or even admit her new reality, Tess turns to an assistive app to help navigate the world around her while still “passing” as sighted. Through the EyesUP app, Tess finds an unorthodox partner in Sunny Patel (Agam Darshi), an overly enthusiastic seeing eye guide working from her home in New York City who helps Tess investigate the brutal abduction of a young mother who may still be alive. But Sunny has a secret: she’s an agoraphobe who only leaves her apartment through the eyes of her clients, and is hiding a violent event in her own past (#101). The episode was directed by John Fawcett and written by Karen Troubetzkoy & Nikolijne Troubetzkoy. Original airdate 4/3/2024

To learn more, visit https://www.cwtvpr.com/the-cw/shows/sight-unseen/.