Amber gets a portrait! Meet Artist Jarrod Stone

Jarrod Stone, a versatile artist from Brownsburg, Indiana, showcases his talents across various mediums, primarily focusing on acrylics, complemented by graphite, color pencil, and watercolor.

Proficient in various techniques including drawing, painting, and hatching, Jarrod draws inspiration from the diversity of art styles he can create.

His repertoire spans from realism to representational, pop art to expressionism, abstract art, and illustration.

Jarrod has been featured in Canvas Rebel Magazine and notably served as a special vendor at an art event hosted by Grapevine.

Furthermore, he has curated his solo art exhibit titled “Black Pioneers,” showcasing his distinctive vision and narrative through his creations.