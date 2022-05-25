Life.Style.Live!

American Legion 500 Festival Memorial Service honors Indiana’s fallen servicemen, women

They made the ultimate sacrifice for their country, and tomorrow they’re being honored for their service.

The American Legion 500 Festival Memorial Service is happening at the Indiana War Memorial on Thursday, May 26 at 4 p.m.

J. Steward Goodwin, Brigadier General, USAF (Ret) executive director, Indiana War Memorials Commission, joined us Wednesday on “Life. Style. Live!” to share the important significance of this service.

The event will include the joint service color guard presentation of colors and performances by the Capital City Chorus and the Indiana National Guard’s 38th Infantry Division Band. A wreath-laying ceremony and a horse-drawn caisson will be presented by the Indiana National Guard Headquarters Ceremonial Unit. The caisson carries the remains of the fallen service member, while the caparisoned horse trails behind. Fallen servicemen and women will also be honored with the playing of the “Taps,” a United State Marine Corp rifle salute and a flyover.

Lieutenant General (Ret.) John Jansen will be the keynote speaker.

For more information, click here.